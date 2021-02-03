Indice dei contenuti
Ecco tutte le nomination per le serie televisive candidate ai Golden Globe 2021. La suddivisione è fatta per categorie. Ricordiamo che i Golden Globe sono un riconoscimento statunitense assegnato annualmente ai migliori film e ai programmi televisivi della stagione. Insieme al premio Oscar e al premio Emmy, è il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinematografico e televisivo
Golden Globe 2021 tutte le nomination
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Miglior serie tv comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Miglior attore in una miniserie
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird – La storia di John Brown
Mark Ruffalo – Un volto, due destini – I Know This Much is True
Miglior miniserie
Normal People (BBC/ Hulu)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (BBC1/ Amazon Prime video)
The Undoing: Le verità non dette (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Miglior serie drammatica
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
Miglior canzone
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen)” – The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
“Speak Now” – Quella notte a Miami…
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason…