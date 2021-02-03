Ecco tutte le nomination per le serie televisive candidate ai Golden Globe 2021. La suddivisione è fatta per categorie. Ricordiamo che i Golden Globe sono un riconoscimento statunitense assegnato annualmente ai migliori film e ai programmi televisivi della stagione. Insieme al premio Oscar e al premio Emmy, è il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinematografico e televisivo

Golden Globe 2021 tutte le nomination

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Miglior serie tv comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird – La storia di John Brown

Mark Ruffalo – Un volto, due destini – I Know This Much is True

Miglior miniserie

Normal People (BBC/ Hulu)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (BBC1/ Amazon Prime video)

The Undoing: Le verità non dette (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Miglior canzone

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen)” – The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)

“Speak Now” – Quella notte a Miami…

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason…