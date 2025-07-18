Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025. Fra i vari titoli domina Scissione, produzione trasmessa su Apple TV.
Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, i premi individuali
Per quanto riguarda le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025, per la categoria della Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica sono in corsa:
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us);
- Kathy Bates (Matlock);
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters);
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat);
- Britt Lower (Severance).
Fra gli uomini, nella medesima categoria, sono candidati:
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise);
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us);
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt);
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses);
- Adam Scott (Severance).
Per la Miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia sono in corsa:
- Uzo Abuda (The Residence);
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary);
- Jean Smart (Hacks);
- Ayo Ebediri (The Bear);
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This).
Come Miglior attore protagonista di una commedia ci sono:
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This);
- Jason Segel (Shrinking);
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear);
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building);
- Seth Rogen (The Studio).
In lizza come Miglior attrice protagonista di una miniserie ci sono:
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex);
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror);
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens);
- Cristin Milloti (The Penguin);
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer).
Nella categoria Miglior attore protagonista di una miniserie concorrono:
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent);
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence);
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief);
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story);
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin).
Gli attori e le attrici non protagonisti in corsa per il prestigioso riconoscimento
Per quanto riguarda la categoria del Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica, le candidature hanno come protagonisti:
- Zach Cherry (Severance);
- James Marsden (Paradise);
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus);
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus);
- Tramell Tillman (Severance);
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus);
- John Turturro (Severance).
Le Migliori attrici non protagoniste in produzioni drammatiche sono:
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt);
- Patricia Arquette (Severance);
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus);
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus);
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise);
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus);
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus).
Nelle serie appartenenti al genere commedia, le Migliori attrici non protagoniste sono:
- Kathryn Hahn (The Studio);
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks);
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary);
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary);
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio);
- Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear);
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking).
Questi, invece, i Migliori attori non protagonisti nella medesima categoria:
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking);
- Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons);
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio);
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear);
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere);
- Michael Urie (Shrinking);
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).
Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, le altre categorie
Per la Miglior serie drammatiche, le candidature includono:
- Paradise;
- Severance;
- The Pitt;
- The White Lotus;
- Slow Horses;
- The Diplomat;
- Andor;
- The Last of Us.
Come Miglior commedia sono in lizza:
- Nobody Wants This;
- Abbott Elementary;
- Only Murders in the Building;
- The Bear;
- The Studio;
- What We Do in the Shadows;
- Hacks;
- Shrinking.
Infine, agli Emmy Awards 2025, le candidature per la Miglior miniserie includono:
- Dying for sex;
- Black Mirror;
- Adolescence;
- The Penguin;
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
La cerimonia di consegna dei premi è prevista il 14 settembre prossimo al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. In Italia è possibile seguire la rassegna su Sky, mediante la rete Sky Atlantic.