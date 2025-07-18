Emmy Awards 2025 candidature dove vederlo in Italia
Emmy Awards 2025, le candidature: dominano Scissione e The Penguin

Matteo Tuveri
18 Luglio 2025 3 Minuti di lettura
Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025. Fra i vari titoli domina Scissione, produzione trasmessa su Apple TV.

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, i premi individuali

Per quanto riguarda le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025, per la categoria della Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica sono in corsa:

  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us);
  • Kathy Bates (Matlock);
  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters);
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat);
  • Britt Lower (Severance).

Fra gli uomini, nella medesima categoria, sono candidati:

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise);
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us);
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt);
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses);
  • Adam Scott (Severance).

Per la Miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia sono in corsa:

  • Uzo Abuda (The Residence);
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary);
  • Jean Smart (Hacks);
  • Ayo Ebediri (The Bear);
  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This).

Come Miglior attore protagonista di una commedia ci sono:

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This);
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking);
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear);
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building);
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio).

In lizza come Miglior attrice protagonista di una miniserie ci sono:

  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex);
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror);
  • Meghann Fahy (Sirens);
  • Cristin Milloti (The Penguin);
  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer).

Nella categoria Miglior attore protagonista di una miniserie concorrono:

  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent);
  • Stephen Graham (Adolescence);
  • Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief);
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story);
  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin).

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature categorie

Gli attori e le attrici non protagonisti in corsa per il prestigioso riconoscimento

Per quanto riguarda la categoria del Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica, le candidature hanno come protagonisti:

  • Zach Cherry (Severance);
  • James Marsden (Paradise);
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus);
  • Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus);
  • Tramell Tillman (Severance);
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus);
  • John Turturro (Severance).

Le Migliori attrici non protagoniste in produzioni drammatiche sono:

  • Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt);
  • Patricia Arquette (Severance);
  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus);
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus);
  • Julianne Nicholson (Paradise);
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus);
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus).

Nelle serie appartenenti al genere commedia, le Migliori attrici non protagoniste sono:

  • Kathryn Hahn (The Studio);
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks);
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary);
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary);
  • Catherine O’Hara (The Studio);
  • Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear);
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Questi, invece, i Migliori attori non protagonisti nella medesima categoria:

  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking);
  • Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons);
  • Ike Barinholtz (The Studio);
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear);
  • Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere);
  • Michael Urie (Shrinking);
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature curiosità

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, le altre categorie

Per la Miglior serie drammatiche, le candidature includono:

  • Paradise;
  • Severance;
  • The Pitt;
  • The White Lotus;
  • Slow Horses;
  • The Diplomat;
  • Andor;
  • The Last of Us.

Come Miglior commedia sono in lizza:

  • Nobody Wants This;
  • Abbott Elementary;
  • Only Murders in the Building;
  • The Bear;
  • The Studio;
  • What We Do in the Shadows;
  • Hacks;
  • Shrinking.

Infine, agli Emmy Awards 2025, le candidature per la Miglior miniserie includono:

  • Dying for sex;
  • Black Mirror;
  • Adolescence;
  • The Penguin;
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi è prevista il 14 settembre prossimo al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. In Italia è possibile seguire la rassegna su Sky, mediante la rete Sky Atlantic.

