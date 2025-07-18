Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025. Fra i vari titoli domina Scissione, produzione trasmessa su Apple TV.

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, i premi individuali

Per quanto riguarda le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2025, per la categoria della Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica sono in corsa:

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us);

Kathy Bates (Matlock);

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters);

Keri Russell (The Diplomat);

Britt Lower (Severance).

Fra gli uomini, nella medesima categoria, sono candidati:

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise);

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us);

Noah Wyle (The Pitt);

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses);

Adam Scott (Severance).

Per la Miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia sono in corsa:

Uzo Abuda (The Residence);

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary);

Jean Smart (Hacks);

Ayo Ebediri (The Bear);

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This).

Come Miglior attore protagonista di una commedia ci sono:

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This);

Jason Segel (Shrinking);

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear);

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building);

Seth Rogen (The Studio).

In lizza come Miglior attrice protagonista di una miniserie ci sono:

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex);

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror);

Meghann Fahy (Sirens);

Cristin Milloti (The Penguin);

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer).

Nella categoria Miglior attore protagonista di una miniserie concorrono:

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent);

Stephen Graham (Adolescence);

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief);

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story);

Colin Farrell (The Penguin).

Gli attori e le attrici non protagonisti in corsa per il prestigioso riconoscimento

Per quanto riguarda la categoria del Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica, le candidature hanno come protagonisti:

Zach Cherry (Severance);

James Marsden (Paradise);

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus);

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus);

Tramell Tillman (Severance);

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus);

John Turturro (Severance).

Le Migliori attrici non protagoniste in produzioni drammatiche sono:

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt);

Patricia Arquette (Severance);

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus);

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus);

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise);

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus);

Parker Posey (The White Lotus).

Nelle serie appartenenti al genere commedia, le Migliori attrici non protagoniste sono:

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio);

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks);

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary);

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary);

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio);

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear);

Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Questi, invece, i Migliori attori non protagonisti nella medesima categoria:

Harrison Ford (Shrinking);

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons);

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio);

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear);

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere);

Michael Urie (Shrinking);

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

Emmy Awards 2025 candidature, le altre categorie

Per la Miglior serie drammatiche, le candidature includono:

Paradise;

Severance;

The Pitt;

The White Lotus;

Slow Horses;

The Diplomat;

Andor;

The Last of Us.

Come Miglior commedia sono in lizza:

Nobody Wants This;

Abbott Elementary;

Only Murders in the Building;

The Bear;

The Studio;

What We Do in the Shadows;

Hacks;

Shrinking.

Infine, agli Emmy Awards 2025, le candidature per la Miglior miniserie includono:

Dying for sex;

Black Mirror;

Adolescence;

The Penguin;

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi è prevista il 14 settembre prossimo al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. In Italia è possibile seguire la rassegna su Sky, mediante la rete Sky Atlantic.